Richard F. "Dick" Timer, 82, of Hellertown, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Anderson Campus, Easton. He is the husband of the late Joan Louise Timer, who died March 17, 2019. Richard was born in Bethlehem on August 19, 1936 to the late Frank and Helen Timer. Dick was a Master Electrician for West Side Hammer Electric, Bethlehem for many years until his retirement. He is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown and the Bethlehem Boat Club.SURVIVORS: Sons: Richard F. (Stacie M.) Timer, Jr. of Downingtown, Robert A. (Debra A.) Timer of Whitehall; grandchildren: Laura C. (Dave) Campbell, Matthew S. (Kristin) Alison N. Timer, Gretchen C. (Anthony) Cianciarulo, Nicholas R.; great granddaughter: Riley C. Campbell. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at the Cremation Garden at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019
