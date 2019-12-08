|
Richard F. "Dick" Yost, 82, currently of Bellefonte, went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2019 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Dick was born in Allentown, on June 5, 1937. He lived all his life in the Lehigh Valley until September of 2016. On February 25, 1967, he married his beloved wife, Virginia (Beck) Yost, who survives him at home. Dick was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. He served four years in the Navy until being honorably discharged in 1959. Dick spent 36 years in the transportation industry serving in supervision, sales, and management. He was an EMT and past president of the Macungie Ambulance Corps. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the food bank. Dick was a member of St. Ann's Church in Emmaus where he was an usher for approximately 35 years. He was also a member of St. Ann's Knights of Columbus Council # 12286 and a 4th Degree Knight. He enjoyed golfing, reading mystery novels, and watching WWE. He especially enjoyed going out to eat with friends. Above all, he loved telling jokes and riddles, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children: Henry James (Donna) of Cape May Court House, NJ, Elizabeth Fritz (Richard) of State College, PA, and Debra Mandell (Michael) of Malvern, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Alyssa, Leah, Nathan, Jacob, and Kaylee, and two great-grandchildren: Kurt and Hayley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church or to St. Ann's Knights of Columbus Council # 12286, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019