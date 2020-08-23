Richard Gerber, 82, of Bethlehem, formerly of Philadelphia and New York, passed away peacefully in his home on August 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda Lee Sabatine. They were together for 17 years before getting married and recently celebrated their 8th anniversary. Born in Bronx, NY, he was a son of the late Irving and Betty (Greenblat) Gerber. He served in the U. S. Army and later worked as a salesman in the textile industry for many years until retiring. He was of the Jewish faith. In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his son, Marc Gerber of New York; daughter, Elisa Gerber of Long Beach, NY; and stepdaughter, Melissa Hohl (Chris) of Hagerstown, MD. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Marshall Gerber.
Services: At Richard's request there will be no services as he wished to be remembered as he was. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.