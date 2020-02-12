Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Richard H. Bogert Sr. Obituary
Richard H. "Bogey" Bogert, Sr., 93, of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Unit with his loving daughter at his side. He joined his loving wife and best friend Jean A. (Foster) Bogert in heaven. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before she passed away in 2009. Born November 21, 1926, he was a son of the late Harold and Gertie (Yarnall) Bogert.

He retired from A&B Meats 1985 and worked at NuWay Distributors part time along with his car repairs over his pit in the garage. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a lifelong member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Alburtis.

He loved snowmobiling swimming, family vacations, and spending time with family, and was always joking and laughing.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Barbara and her husband, Daniel Heimbrook with whom he resided; son, Richard H. Jr., and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Rick Seidel, Jr. and wife, Lenore; Tammi Rabert and husband, Andrew; Brad, Jason and Adam Bogert; great-grandchildren, Kayley, Colin and Brooke; sisters, Beatrice Lilly; Dolores Trexler; brother Ronald; He was predeceased by sisters, Lorraine and Marion and brothers, Herbert, Lewis, Robert and Leonard.

Services: 11:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Calling hours will begin at 9:30 AM

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Richard's memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. #100, Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020
