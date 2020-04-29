Richard H. Buck
Richard H. Buck, 70, of Emmaus, died April 26, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Kim (Kelly) Buck. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Francis) Buck. Richard worked as a plumber for many years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Richard is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kim; daughter, Kimberly Kelly Ann Buck of Austin, TX; brother, William Buck; sisters, Evelyn Chapas and Charlotte Ortegatos. Memorial services to be announced. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Lehigh County Humane Society, or to the Arthritis Foundation.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
