Richard H. Enns
Richard H. Enns, 100, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the Fellowship Community, Whitehall. His wife of 66 years, Grace V. (Jones) Enns, went to be with the Lord in February, 2013. Born in Chinook, Mont. and raised in Mountain Lake, Minn., he was the son of the late Jacob Henry and Sarah (Wall) Enns. Richard served his country during WWII as a conscientious objector at the Allentown State Hospital. A long-time resident of Bethlehem, Richard was employed by the City of Bethlehem as a loan officer for the city's redevelopment program. He was a member of Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church for over 60 years where he was an Elder, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and choir director. Richard most recently lived at the Fellowship Community in Whitehall, Pa. from 2002 until the time of his death.

He is survived by a son, Alan R. Enns, and wife Terri of Orlando, FL; a daughter, Marilou Wieder, and husband David of Schnecksville; five grandchildren, Sara, Andrea, Jessica, Matthew and Mark; and six great-grandchildren, Drew, Dannia, Liam, Ellie, Dylan and Isaac.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052, or Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, 3100 Hecktown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2020.
