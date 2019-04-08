|
|
Richard H. Green of Cape Canaveral, FL, passed into the presence of his Savior on April 5 with family by his side. Born 10/23/40, in the Lehigh Valley, PA, he was the son of the late Howard J. Green and Bertha (Schleicher) Green. He was a graduate of Slatington High School, veteran of the USAF, and retiree of Tarkett, Inc. He was a loving father and grandfather, and he enjoyed fishing and watching the rockets launch. Survivors: children and their families, Tammy (Gene Kirschbaum, Olivia, Harrison), Deborah (David Havenick, Rachel), Conrad Green, and Jennifer (Jeffrey Nash, Malachi, Joel, Levi, Joshua); sister, Barbara Neff. Predeceased by brother, James Green. Services private.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019