Richard H. Johnson, 82, of Allentown passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Phoebe Allentown. Born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Minnie Melzer Johnson and Harry O. Johnson, he was a graduate of Northwestern University and held a number of positions in the graphic arts industry including Day-Timers, Inc. During his retirement he enjoyed travel, gardening, cooking and music. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Emmaus. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marianne; his loving daughters Pamela Obst and son-in-law Steven Obst of Mercerville, NJ; Karen Johnson and son-in-law Guy Goldthorpe of Upper Saddle River, NJ; and his beloved cat Luna. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut St., Emmaus, PA 18049 www.stjohnsemmaus.org
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020