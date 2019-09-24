|
Richard H. Stewart, 80, of Coplay, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Patricia L. (George) Stewart to whom he was married 57 years. Born in Breinigsville, July 2, 1939, Richard was the son of the late Harry W. and Evelyn (Souders) Stewart. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. He was employed as a tractor trailer driver for Precision Roll Grinders in Kuhnsville for 33 years before retiring in 2004. Prior to that, he worked at the former Standard Plastics. Richard was serving as Worthy Master of the Schnecksville Grange # 1684 and was actively involved since 1955. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Pat; sons, Richard H. Stewart, Jr. and his wife, Andrea and Scott D. Stewart both of Coplay; brother, James C. Stewart of New York; grandchildren, Andrew and Amber; predeceased by a brother, Ronald Stewart.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Kayli L. Freeman officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 pm. - 8:00 pm. Friday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and/or the both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019