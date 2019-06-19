Richard Hamscher



Richard R. "Dick" Hamscher, 85, of Coplay, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice, Lower Saucon Township. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marie (Deutsch) Hamscher.



Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Russell and Irene (Miller) Hamscher. After graduating from Emmaus High School in 1951, where he was a standout multi-sport athlete, Dick proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. His passion for baseball continued, playing during his time in the Air Force, and later signed a professional baseball contract. Dick worked for Coca Cola and the Tasty Baking Company. He was a baseball coach for Coplay Sports, Coplay American Legion and Coplay Tri-Boro teams. Dick was a dedicated Whitehall Zephyr, Penn Quakers, Penn State, Phillies and Eagles fan.



Dick loved his country and was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He was also a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay.



Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and took pride in supporting and attending grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, going to casinos, and coupon clipping and food shopping where he would always find a good bargain. Dick enjoyed life, had an outgoing and upbeat personality, and always had a friendly smile for everyone. He enjoyed being with people and always seemed to be the life of the party.



Survivors: Dick will be dearly missed by his wife, Marie; sons, Rick and his wife Jill, Greg and his wife Jeanine; sisters, Joanne Brey and Jacqueline Crocus; grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Matthew, Brooke, Taylor, Marcus, Whitley, Zachary and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Brielle and Maise will deeply miss their "Pappy" who taught them how to hit a baseball, throw a football, shoot a basketball, hunt, fish, play chess, to pass on and keep alive family traditions, and most importantly - to be a good person. He always said, "It is nice to be important, but more important to be nice."



Dick was preceded in death by a son Michael, with whom he has waited 37 years to be re-united. He was also preceded in death by a brother Gerald Hamscher and a sister Jane Zimmerman.



Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4 S. 5th Street, Coplay. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 7-9 PM Friday evening and 9-10 AM Saturday morning, both in the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay. Interment with military honors will follow Mass at St. Peter's Cemetery in Coplay.



