1/1
Richard Henry Freed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Henry Freed, 85, of Red Hill, passed away Monday, July 6th, 2020 at Pennsburg Manor. He was the beloved husband of Joan Ellen (Wood) Freed whom he was married for 22 years this past April. Born in Marlborough Township, he was a son to the late Norman and Laura (Rohrbach) Freed. Richard served our country honorably in the Army. He then worked for Rayflex in Red Hill and moved to Plant Supervisor for SMS Textiles in Allentown. He was a proud Upper Perkiomen Valley Lion Member, a member of the Evergreen Club and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Along with his wife, he is survived by his son: Michael Freed and his wife Linda, his stepchildren: David Smith and his wife Jessica, Jill Conley, Joy, wife of Tod Miller, and Jean, wife of Andy Kirka; his grandchildren: Liam and Aiden Smith, Brandon and Kyle Conley, Zachary Miller, Kayla Serrano, Kimberly, Kristen and Jeremy Raffa; great grandchildren: Trinity, Kaylei, Hunter, Mara and Dylan; nieces and nephews: Ronald Freed, Judy Essig, Joseph Marrone, Barbara Rutter, and Audrey Bognar. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Dorothy (Kenna) Freed in 1996, and his siblings: Florence, Margaret and Harvey. Services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in his memory to the UP Lions Club, PO Box 94, Pennsburg, PA, 18073.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved