Richard Henry Freed, 85, of Red Hill, passed away Monday, July 6th, 2020 at Pennsburg Manor. He was the beloved husband of Joan Ellen (Wood) Freed whom he was married for 22 years this past April. Born in Marlborough Township, he was a son to the late Norman and Laura (Rohrbach) Freed. Richard served our country honorably in the Army. He then worked for Rayflex in Red Hill and moved to Plant Supervisor for SMS Textiles in Allentown. He was a proud Upper Perkiomen Valley Lion Member, a member of the Evergreen Club and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Along with his wife, he is survived by his son: Michael Freed and his wife Linda, his stepchildren: David Smith and his wife Jessica, Jill Conley, Joy, wife of Tod Miller, and Jean, wife of Andy Kirka; his grandchildren: Liam and Aiden Smith, Brandon and Kyle Conley, Zachary Miller, Kayla Serrano, Kimberly, Kristen and Jeremy Raffa; great grandchildren: Trinity, Kaylei, Hunter, Mara and Dylan; nieces and nephews: Ronald Freed, Judy Essig, Joseph Marrone, Barbara Rutter, and Audrey Bognar. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Dorothy (Kenna) Freed in 1996, and his siblings: Florence, Margaret and Harvey. Services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in his memory to the UP Lions Club, PO Box 94, Pennsburg, PA, 18073.



