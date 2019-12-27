|
Richard Howard Christman, 79, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of LaRue E. (Werkheiser) Christman. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in October 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Richard F. and Mary E. (Klingaman) Christman. Richard was a graduate of Allentown H.S. He worked in the office for Gulf Oil Company for over 30 years before retiring in 2000. Mr. Christman was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Allentown. He coached Legion Baseball for several years and was a former treasurer of West End Youth Center. Richard enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with his wife and their friends. He loved history and sports and was a great fan of Duke basketball. He will be missed by many, including his dogs Duke and Biscuit.
Survivors: Wife, LaRue; Daughter: Anne Marie Carnell and her husband Kent of Inlet, NY; 4 Grandchildren: Justin and his wife Julia, Sara and her fiancé Rob, James, Kendra; 2 Great grandchildren: Aidan, Emmalyn; Brother: Donald E. Christman and his wife Sandy of Delmar, MD. Richard was predeceased by his son Mark R. Christman.
Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Calling hour 9:30 – 10:30 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Woodlawn Fire Co., 2217 Belmont St., Allentown 18104 or Cetronia Ambulance Corps, 4300 Broadway, Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019