|
|
Richard J. Casari, 79, of Schnecksville, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Joan M. (Geiger) Casari to whom he was married 33 years. Born in Hazleton, November 1, 1939, Richard was the son of the late Basilio and Anna (Arlotto) Casari. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peace-time era. He was employed by the Commonwealth of PA as a case manager for the Welfare Department for 10 years before retiring in 2001. Prior to that, Richard worked in the textile industry in various management positions, the last being the plant manager for the former Cerven Fabrics in Sunbury.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Joan; daughters, Nancy Dayton and her husband, Kevin of Monterey, CA, Jennifer Casari and her husband, Jim LeeMaster of San Francisco, CA; brother, Lou Casari and his wife, Pat of Hazleton; grandchildren, Henry and Anna Dayton, Isabella LeeMaster; three nieces; one nephew.
Service: A graveside service will be held 10:00 am. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Union Church Cemetery in Neffs with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019