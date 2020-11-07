1/1
Richard J. Elliott
Richard J. Elliott, 83, of Allentown, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Beatrice "Bea" (Pirone) Elliott, with whom he shared over 57 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John A. and Helen (Schnee) Elliott. Richard owned R. J. Elliott Contracting since 1955 before retiring. He was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church, Allentown. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, he served in the Army. He was a 32nd degree F&AM with New Temple Lodge #720, was a member of Lehigh Consistory and the Rajah Shrine, Blandon. He will be remembered for his love of boating on the Chesapeake Bay, traveling across the country in his RV, and spending winters in Florida.

Survivors: wife Bea; sons Richard C., Scott C. and his wife Susan; brother John and his wife Mary Jane; all of Allentown. He was predeceased by his daughter Lynda Elliott.

Services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 11, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be make in lieu of flowers to Cedar Lutheran Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown, PA 18104

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Service
November 6, 2020
Thank You for Your service.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
