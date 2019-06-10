|
Richard J. Fitzpatrick 92, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019. Richard was the husband of the late Rose Marie (Matsco) Fitzpatrick. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Justin and Caroline (Fraudenik) Fitzpatrick. Richard was a machinist for Air Products & Chemicals for 30 years prior to his retirement. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. He was a long time member of the Hogans in Allentown. Surviving are his daughters; Anitra wife of Michael Witkowski and Justine wife of Jesse Frantz. Richard has six grandchildren: Magen, Brendan, Bryna, Richard, Desiree, and Molly Rose wife of Jason Hertz, and seven great grandchildren: Lux, Zoli, Taliesen, Tiernan, Teghan, Cash, and Jaylee. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jared Frantz, and 12 siblings. Services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019