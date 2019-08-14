|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Gerhart, Sr., 83 of Allentown, died on July 31, 2019. He was the husband of Cindy K. (Spencer) Gerhart. Dick was born in Allentown on May 21, 1936 to the late Robert and Theresa (Schlegel) Gerhart. He loved talking politics and working in pretty gardens.
Survivors: Wife Cindy; sons Michael, Scott and Richard, Jr. (Kori); daughters Melissa and Tiffany; eight grandchildren.
Service: Private. Arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown, PA. www.herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: To the Parkway Church of Christ, 1471 S Jefferson St, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019