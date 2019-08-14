Home

SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Richard J. Gerhart Sr.


1936 - 2019
Richard J. Gerhart Sr. Obituary
Richard J. "Dick" Gerhart, Sr., 83 of Allentown, died on July 31, 2019. He was the husband of Cindy K. (Spencer) Gerhart. Dick was born in Allentown on May 21, 1936 to the late Robert and Theresa (Schlegel) Gerhart. He loved talking politics and working in pretty gardens.

Survivors: Wife Cindy; sons Michael, Scott and Richard, Jr. (Kori); daughters Melissa and Tiffany; eight grandchildren.

Service: Private. Arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown, PA. www.herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: To the Parkway Church of Christ, 1471 S Jefferson St, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019
