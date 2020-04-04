|
Richard J. Good
Richard J. Good, 88, of Bangor, PA passed away Wednesday, April 1st, at Easton Hospital, Easton, PA.
Richard was born in Lower Mt. Bethel Twp., PA on May 3, 1931, a son of the late Elwood and Nellie (Grube) Good.
He was the husband of the late of Lucille A. (Yetter) who passed away in 1998. Richard was employed as a security guard at the former Hoffman - LaRoche in Belvidere, NJ, until retiring. After retiring he served as a part time Police Officer in Upper Mt. Bethel Twp.. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart and a Good Conduct Medal.
Richard was a member of the Richmond Lions Club, a life time member and Past Commander of the Dyle E. Bray American Legion Post 739 in Bangor, Past Commander of Pup Tent 13 Post 739 Military Order of "Cooties", a member of the American Legion Post 131 in Belvidere, NJ, Past President of the Blue Mountain Rod and Gun Club, a member of the Blue Mountain Antique Gas and Steam Engine Association, a member of the NRA, a member of Northampton AAA, a baseball manager for 25 years for the Slate Belt Little League, and a member of the Bangor V.F.W. Post 739.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Karen L. Krencs and a granddaughter Jennifer Bowman, wife of, Fred. He was preceded in death by a brother David Good and a sister Gloria Hoffman.
Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Centreville Cemetery Mt. Bethel, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Lehigh Valley Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc., PO Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020