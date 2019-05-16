Richard J. Graber, 81, of Bethlehem, died, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Joyce A. (Mann) Graber, sharing 22 years of marriage together. Born in East Greenville, he was the son of the late Claude and Mae (Bower) Graber.He was a 1956 graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.Richard was a service worker and held many other roles with Merck, Sharpe & Dohme for over 30 years before retiring in 2002. Prior to that, he worked at Red Hill Grinding Wheel for many years. He was an active current member at St. Thomas United Church of Christ in Bethlehem, where he served as a greeter and an usher and was known for his Shoofly-pies. He was also a past member of New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ in East Greenville, Mack Ski Club and the Lehigh Valley Road Runners. Richard enjoyed baking, gardening, hiking, skiing, fishing, doing cross word puzzles and was an avid golfer. Surviving along with his wife, are his daughter, Donna Mae Ornosky of East Greenville; two step-sons, Jeff W. Scheirer and wife, Joan of Butternut, WI and Tom S. Scheirer and wife, Dotty of Nazareth; a granddaughter, Sierra Mae Ornosky; and three step-grandsons, Patrick W., Steven T. and Adam R. Scheirer.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041. A burial will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing from 8:30 to 9:45 am at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas UCC, 902 E Macada Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary