Richard J. Greb, 83 Lewisburg, PA, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Lewisburg Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village. Born on March 10, 1936 in Whitehall, he was a son of the late Ignatz and Emma (Pammer) Greb. Richard and his wife, Shirley (Brownmiller) celebrated 63 years of marriage together. He retired as an electrician for Albarell Electric and was a member of the IBEW #375 for 42 years. Richard was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, formerly Our Lady of Hungary in Northampton. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, served as a volunteer with the Church and chairman of Cub Pack 99 for many years. Richard enjoyed German music, meticulous yard work and playing Bocce in Lewisburg. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by sons, David and wife Denny, Mark and wife Evelynn, Matthew and wife Rita, Eric and wife Suzanne; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Walter, Frederick and wife Judith; a sister Veronica and husband Robert Tretter and many nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6th at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 1324 Newport Ave. Family and friends may call on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St. Northampton. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: Contributions and Mass intentions may be presented to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 814 Saint Louis St, Lewisburg, PA 17837 in loving memory of Richard.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020