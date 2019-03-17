|
Richard "Dick" J. Kern, 64, of 1st Street, Slatington died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Fox Chase Hospice, Warrington, Bucks County, after being involved in an accident last August in Washington Twp. Born in Slatington, he was a son of the late Clarence F. and Mary A. (Holtzer) Kern.Dick was formerly employed as a garment worker for Stanwood Mills, Slatington, Blue Rock Spring Water Co., Germansville, and as a laborer at the Old Slatington Quarry. He was an avid cyclist and social member of the Vigilant Volunteer Fire Co., Slatington.Survivors: Sisters, Carol Diehl (Richard), Penn Forest Township, Janice Brown (James), Pamela Dankanich (Michael), all of Palmerton. Brothers, Edward Kern (Linda), Orefield, David Kern (Susan), Lehighton, Bruce Kern of Slatington. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Wayne, in 2016.Services: Future Graveside Services. Interment, Friedens UCC Cemetery, PA Route 873, Washington Twp. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online Condolences:www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Lehigh Gap Nature Center, 8844 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019