Richard J. Kruk, 70, of Bethlehem died on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born in Oberlahnstein, Germany; son of Justyna (Melnyk) Kruk and the late Stanley Kruk. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon E. (Crockett) Kruk. He will be lovingly remembered for his outgoing personality, positive outlook on life, kindness shown to his many friends, and especially the love he shared with his children and grandchildren. Richard was a graduate of Dieruff High School, class of 1966. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967-1970. Richard retired as a material handling supervisor for Mack Truck after 42 years of service. He was a member and trustee of the Polish American Citizens Society.Family was extremely important to Richard and he will be dearly missed by his wife, Sharon; mother, Justyna; son, Jason Kruk and his wife, Kristen; daughter, Lauren Callahan and her husband, John; sisters, Stella Dewalt and husband, Thomas; Elizabeth Dewalt and husband, James; Caroline Bobyak and husband, Michael; and Christine Kruk; brother, Edward Kruk; and grandchildren, Chase, Madelyn, and Raegan.A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Another visitation will be held on Tuesday at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.