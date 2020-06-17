Richard J. Lewandowski, 79, of Quakertown died June 15, 2020 in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia I. (Creamer) Lewandowski. They were married 43 years last June. Born in Conshohocken, PA he was the son of the late Stanley J. & Marie H. Lewandowski. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a chief Master Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force with the 913 AG Willow Grove Air Base retiring as a flight line branch chief. He was a master craftsman building his own home in Bedminister. He also enjoyed woodworking, and doing all handiwork. Richard enjoyed the yearly gatherings of the 913 AG. He was an unselfish person putting everyone before him. He was a member of St. Isidores Catholic Church in Quakertown. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Richard (Ginamarie) of Dover, DE and Steven Mark (Karen) of Gilbertsville, PA. Four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister Dorothy D. Stefkovic. A Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Isidore's Catholic Church 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 8:30 A.M.–10:00 A.M. in the church. Masks will be required. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to Shriners Hospital for Children 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.