Mr. Richard James Lucot "Rick" of Upper Saucon, Pa, son of the late Ernest P. and Elizabeth Lucot, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 75 years of age. Rick was born in Long Island New York on November 3rd, 1944. He attended the Philadelphia School of Art where he graduated in 1974 and eventually moved to Springtown, Pennsylvania.
Rick made a living and was widely respected as a carpenter, cabinet maker, artist and creator of fine furniture. His attention to detail, creativity, and strong work ethic is evident in his work. Ricks creative influence, kind nature, and generous spirit will forever remain in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Rick is survived by his three children Philip Lucot, Peter Lucot, and Sarah Bender; companion of 30 years Linda Gery; son-in-law Michael Bender and his grandchildren, Ethan and Elliot Bender, whom he cherished. It was his love for these two young men that kept him positive and unwavering in the toughest of situations.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
