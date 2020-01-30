Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lucot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Lucot


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Lucot Obituary
Mr. Richard James Lucot "Rick" of Upper Saucon, Pa, son of the late Ernest P. and Elizabeth Lucot, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 75 years of age. Rick was born in Long Island New York on November 3rd, 1944. He attended the Philadelphia School of Art where he graduated in 1974 and eventually moved to Springtown, Pennsylvania.

Rick made a living and was widely respected as a carpenter, cabinet maker, artist and creator of fine furniture. His attention to detail, creativity, and strong work ethic is evident in his work. Ricks creative influence, kind nature, and generous spirit will forever remain in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Rick is survived by his three children Philip Lucot, Peter Lucot, and Sarah Bender; companion of 30 years Linda Gery; son-in-law Michael Bender and his grandchildren, Ethan and Elliot Bender, whom he cherished. It was his love for these two young men that kept him positive and unwavering in the toughest of situations.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now