Richard J. Madea, 75 of Allentown, PA. passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home. Born June 21, 1944 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Jacob and Helen (Hnath) Madea. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Garrett) Madea with whom he shared 42 years of marriage this past June 18, 2019. Richard was a Pre-Press Printing Operator for 33 years before retiring in 2002. He was last employed by Day-Timers, W. Texas-L. Macungie Twsp., PA for 15 years, and prior to that at the former Geo. Schlicher and Son, Allentown for 18 years. Richard enjoyed the great outdoors as a fisherman, hunter, and golfer. He was a member of the DelView Rod and Gun Club, Pike CO., PA; A life member of the V.F.W. Post #2124, Allentown, PA. He served his country as a Gunner's Mate 3rd Class in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Richard was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Surviving with his wife Barbara are; son, Christopher J. Madea of Reading, daughter, Andrea L. Madea, Los Angeles, CA, sisters, Mrs. Barbara A. Cwitkowitz of Coplay, Joan I. wife of Dennis Dugan, and Janet M. wife of Gregg Spence both of Allentown, PA.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 5, 2019 at the Schisler Funeral home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Wednesday,September 4, 2019, and Thurs. Sept. 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM both at Schisler Funeral Home.
Contributions: May be made in his memory to L.V. Hospice c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at ww.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019