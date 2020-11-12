1/1
Richard J. Mortimer Sr.
1937 - 2020
Richard J. Mortimer, Sr., 83 of Coplay, PA, passed away peacefully in the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem, PA. Born March 10, 1937 in Coplay, PA, he was the son of the late Joshua and Bessie (Bennett) Mortimer. He was the husband of Hilda (Deutsch) Mortimer with whom he shared 61 years of marriage this past June 20, 2020.

Richard was a 1955 graduate of the former Coplay High School, who continued his education earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the former Kutztown State Teacher's College, Kutztown, PA in 1959. He also finished and earned his Master's Degree in Education from Lehigh University in 1964. Richard was an Educator for the Bethlehem Area School District for 38 years, first as a Elementary Teacher at the Buchanan School, and then a Teacher at the Northeast Middle School until retiring in 1997. Richard was a long time standing member of the Coplay Borough Council, Life member of both the Coplay American Club, and the Coplay Saengerbund, also a long time member of the Coplay American Legion Post #426. He served as a former Cub master for the Cub Scout Troop at St. Peter's R.C. Church, Coplay, PA.; He was also very active and a long time member of the Coplay Lions Club, were he served as former President, Treasurer, and District Zone Chairman, and was honored with the Lions Club Highest Award the "Melvin Jones Award" in 2008. Richard was a former member of the former Blue Ridge Country Club, Palmerton where he enjoyed many rounds of golf with his wife Hilda.

Surviving along with his wife Hilda are daughter, Christine wife of Alan Schmall of Northampton, PA; 3 sons, Richard J., Jr. and wife Corinne, Russell, and Matthew and wife Roberta, all of Whitehall, PA. 7 Grandchildren: Lindsay, Caitlin, Ian, Evan, Elliot, Lauren, and Amanda; 1 Great-Granddaughter; Arya Violet. He was predeceased by 3 sisters; Shirley, Jean, Dorothy, and 2 brothers; Thomas, and Joshua.

Private graveside services at Coplay Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with his care and services.

Contributions; May be made in his memory to the Coplay Lions Club c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
