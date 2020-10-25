Richard J. "Dick" Musselman passed away on October 22, 2020, peacefully at home, just shy of his 81st birthday. Born November 18, 1939, to Helen Lewis and John Zieserl, he was later adopted by Earl Musselman, a man who took him in as his own.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Liberty High School in 1957, where he faithfully served his country as a Navy Hospital Corpsman. After being honorably discharged, Dick attended Harpur College and later, Lafayette College. Although he never earned his degree, he never regretted forging a different path by starting a life-long career in purchasing at Ingersoll-Rand, Fuller Company, and eventually, Mack Trucks, where he retired after 23 years of service as a purchasing product manager at the Engineering Development & Test Center.
Traveling for work brought him to South Carolina often, where he was introduced to the Clemson Tigers. Upon seeing his first game at Death Valley Stadium, he turned into a superfan of both the school and football team, collecting all kinds of Clemson paraphernalia for his office and car. He was also a voracious reader and especially knowledgeable in WWII history, current events, and local ghost legends. He had even turned his flair for photography into a serious hobby, quietly documenting family life as well as winning a trip to Yosemite to shadow a National Geographic photographer.
An active member of the Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Siena, Dick was also formally the vice president of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge. In addition, he was a proud co-founder of the LV Veterans History Project, a program where he helped interview local veterans to preserve their stories for the Library of Congress. He was humbled to be recognized by local politicians for this work, but more importantly, truly enjoyed the enduring friendships he made with many of the veterans he met along the way.
But above all else, Dick deeply loved his family. For 53 years, he was happily married to the love of his life, Nancy (Campanell), and they enjoyed yearly trips to Hilton Head, Rehoboth Beach, and Charleston, SC. The father of two children, he went above and beyond supporting their activities and coaching their sports teams. He especially cherished his four beautiful grandchildren and often said his greatest joy was watching them grow up and supporting their many passions and activities.
Finally, anyone that truly knew Dick appreciated the man he was: a man forever modest of his actions, loyal to those he worked alongside, eternally grateful to the men and women in uniform that serve or had served our country, and always proud of his family and those he loved. The Musselman family would like to thank LVHN Hospice Care for their support and assistance.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by son, Christopher and wife, Michelle, of Whitehall; daughter, Beth and husband, Patrick, of Macungie; grandchildren, Kendra, Kyra, Cora, and Brandon.
Services: Funeral Mass, 11 am Thursday, St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown 18103. Call 9:30 – 11:00 am Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the LV Veterans History Project at lvveteranshistory.org/index
. or St. Thomas More Church.