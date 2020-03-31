|
Richard J. Rauch, 56, of Slatington passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in his home. Born in Allentown on January 22, 1964, he was the son of the late Joanquin I. and Isabele M. (Leiby) Rauch. Richie worked for the former J.S. Oster of Fogelsville. He was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington, and the Diamond Fire Co., Walnutport.
He is survived by a sister: Nancy J. and husband Leonard Zimmerman of Kempton; Nieces & Nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Karen Skeath, with whom he resided.
A private funeral and burial at Union Cemetery, Slatington will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richie's name can be made to the Diamond Fire Co., 110 Main Street, Walnutport PA 18088.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020