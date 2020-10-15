1/1
Richard J. "Rick" Shaak Jr.
1955 - 2020
Richard J. "Rick" Shaak, Jr., 65, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at LVHN, Muhlenberg. Rick and his wife, Linda (Osmunson), celebrated 37 years of marriage on June 24th. Born April 12, 1955 in Allentown, he was the son of Doris V. (Berky) and the late Richard J. Shaak, Sr. Rick attended Emmaus High School. He continued his education at East Stroudsburg University, where he was a member of the golf team and graduated with a bachelor's in physical education. Rick worked at F.A. Rohrbach as a project supervisor. He was a long-time member of Camelback Ski Patrol and a past member of Macungie Golf League. Rick loved to ski and enjoyed camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed biking and rollerblading. Rick was an avid sports fan. He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. In addition to his wife and mother, Rick is survived by his son, Kyle and his wife, Samantha; daughter, Katie Cuff and her husband, Karl; grandson, Hunter Cuff; sister, Susan Crossley and her husband, Glenn; nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 17th at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption BVM Church, 22nd and Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may gather Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Camelback Ski Patrol, PO Box 168, Tannersville, PA 18372 in loving memory of Rick.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Assumption BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 14, 2020
Linda and Family,
Our heart goes out to you all. So sorry to hear the passing of Rick. Your in our thoughts and prayers through this rough time.
Love, Jan & Jeff Panuccio
Jan & Jeff
Friend
October 14, 2020
Kyle & Samantha,
My deepest condolences to you. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Winterhalt
Friend
October 14, 2020
Linda and Family,
Our hearts go out to you all. So sorry to hear the news of Rick's passing. Your in our thoughts and prayers through this rough time. Love, Jan & Jeff Panuccio
Jan & Jeff
Friend
October 14, 2020
It seems like we have been just skiing together... It’s so difficult to accept. He has touched so many lives in such a positive way. Rick leaves an empty space that will never be quite filled. Rest In Peace, fellow Patroller.
Adam Muzalewski
Friend
October 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family. Rick was always so quick to lend a helping hand. He was always willing to help by cutting my grass or shoveling my snow. To him I think it was a simple gesture, but to me it meant so much. If there's anything that I can do to help during this very difficult time please just let me know.
Jennifer Fike
Neighbor
October 14, 2020
Linda, Kyle, and Katie:

We were so shocked and sad to hear about Rick's passing. Will always remember all the great times with our families camping together. We are going to miss Rick. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Julia Ottinger
Friend
October 14, 2020
Linda and family,

We are so sorry to hear of Rick's passing. I will miss seeing him in church and at ski patrol refreshers. May the blessing of time attempt to heal your hearts. Joe
Joe Bennett
Friend
October 14, 2020
Rick was a kind and caring neighbor to our daughter. He will be missed. We always knew a helping hand was a Just a door away. Darlene and Julien Pail
Darlene Pail
Friend
