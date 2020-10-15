Richard J. "Rick" Shaak, Jr., 65, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at LVHN, Muhlenberg. Rick and his wife, Linda (Osmunson), celebrated 37 years of marriage on June 24th. Born April 12, 1955 in Allentown, he was the son of Doris V. (Berky) and the late Richard J. Shaak, Sr. Rick attended Emmaus High School. He continued his education at East Stroudsburg University, where he was a member of the golf team and graduated with a bachelor's in physical education. Rick worked at F.A. Rohrbach as a project supervisor. He was a long-time member of Camelback Ski Patrol and a past member of Macungie Golf League. Rick loved to ski and enjoyed camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed biking and rollerblading. Rick was an avid sports fan. He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. In addition to his wife and mother, Rick is survived by his son, Kyle and his wife, Samantha; daughter, Katie Cuff and her husband, Karl; grandson, Hunter Cuff; sister, Susan Crossley and her husband, Glenn; nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 17th at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption BVM Church, 22nd and Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may gather Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Camelback Ski Patrol, PO Box 168, Tannersville, PA 18372 in loving memory of Rick.