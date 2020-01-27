|
Richard J. Shook, Jr., 72, of Moore Township, formerly of East Allen Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family at home. He was the husband of the late Joan M. (Engle) Shook, with whom he shared 50 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2017. Born in Wilson Borough, he was a son of the late Richard J. and Anna (Piazza) Shook. He attended Whitehall High School, and honorably served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. For nearly 40 years, Richard was employed by the former Essroc Cement Co., now Lehigh Hanson, in Nazareth, where he worked in various capacities before retiring from the maintenance department in 2006. Additionally, he served as an EMT for Northampton, East Allen and Allen Townships, and Catasauqua, as well as Medic 75 and Medic 3. Richard enjoyed fishing, but he cherished spending time with his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. Survivors: Richard will be dearly missed his daughter, Cynthia Geist, with whom he resided; son, John Shook and his wife, Susan, of Womelsdorf; five grandchildren, Shaun Bensinger, Curtis Shook and his wife, Denali, Joseph, Zachary, and Isabella Geist; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Joan, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Jennifer, and a brother, Fredrick Shook. Services: A memorial service, with Military Honors, in celebration of Richard's life will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Richard's family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020