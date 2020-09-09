1/2
Richard J. Trevorah
Richard "Ducky" Trevorah, 59, passed away September 5th. After living in Breinigsville for 25 years, Richard and his wife Debra had just moved to a new home in Upper Macungie. He was a long distance truck driver, most recently working for Giorgio Foods for the past 16 years. Richard was a gentle soul, loyal and devoted to his family but didn't take any crap from anyone. He was a hard working, loving father who enjoyed driving truck and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Debra Trevorah; his daughter Ashley Trevorah of Bethlehem and son Joshua Glass at home; brother Robert Trevorah; sisters Sandra and Lisa Trevorah and Heather Zimmerman; a grandson Tommy; many nieces and nephews and his little dog Louie.

Services: there will be a Celebration of Richard's life at 12:00 noon Friday, Sep. 11th at the East Side Youth Center, 1140 E. Clair Street, Allentown. Harley T-shirts, Jeans and trucking attire is preferred.

Contributions instead of flowers can be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
East Side Youth Center
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
