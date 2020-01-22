|
|
Dear Dad,
Six years to the very day have passed since that sad day you left us. Even though we believe you went to heaven, free from all the pain and stress of this world, your family, friends, neighbors, clients and peers are still saddened by your passing. It's still a compliment to us ( that you earned ) when any of us speak with the people that you knew, even in passing. They still let us know how much they miss you and speak of your kindness, generosity, honesty, integrity, faithfulness, musicianship, humor and all the other wonderful qualities you had when you were part of their lives as well as ours. Every visit with you, whether it's your grave site, your memorial tree or mass service, is something we hold dear and will continue to do so. Our family gatherings, which were your favorite times, are still held and cherished as much as they were in the past when you were there to enjoy them with us. Your proud legacy continued recently with the addition of another great grandchild, that you can smile upon and bless from heaven. Please continue to watch over us in our daily lives, as we believe you have been doing these past six years. We love and miss you. You were the best father, grandfather and great grandfather that any of us could ever have asked for. God Bless you Dad. Love
Your "still growing" Longenhagen Family.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020