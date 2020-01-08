|
|
Richard K. Gruber, 52, of Slatington passed away at his residence. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Delores E. (Bryfogle) Gruber of Whitehall and the late Kenneth R. Gruber. He graduated from Northern Lehigh High School.
Survivors: Mother; sisters, Gail S. Fetchko of Slatington, Carol Kresge of Lehighton, Connie L. Ferber of Palmerton, Joanne M. Feller of Jim Thorpe; nieces and nephews.
Services: Private services were held. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020