Richard K. Kitchen, 86, formerly of Endicott, NY and Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd-Fairview Home, Binghamton, NY. Born in Easton, Pennsylvania, Richard was the son of Irene and Kenneth Kitchen. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara, with whom he shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. Richard (Dick) and Barbara were avid members of the Yellow Rockers square dancing club and spent many happy times camping and dancing with life-long friends. Dick's love of driving continued into his retirement years as a BASD bus driver to the little ones and as a trolley driver in the Villages to the older ones. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his daughter Patricia Artz and husband Philip of Endicott, NY; son Alan Kitchen and wife Mary Ellen of Center Valley, PA and by his sister Jean Gies of Bethlehem Township, PA. He is lovingly remembered by his grandsons Stephen Artz and wife Natalie, Kevin Artz and wife Jackie and great-grandson Brayden, Patrick Kitchen, Ryan Kitchen and fiancé Ourania Vardaxis, and Sean Kitchen.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 26th, 11am at Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, NY. Interment for both Richard and Barbara will take place privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Memorial Home, Endicott, NY.
MEMORIALS: may be made to Mercy House www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Rehab Unit at Good Shepherd-Fairview Home for the care and compassion given to Richard and his family.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 26th, 11am at Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, NY. Interment for both Richard and Barbara will take place privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Memorial Home, Endicott, NY.
MEMORIALS: may be made to Mercy House www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Rehab Unit at Good Shepherd-Fairview Home for the care and compassion given to Richard and his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.