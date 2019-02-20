Richard K. Miller, 99, of Allentown, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Mary B. (Porambo). Born in New Tripoli, he was a son of the late William A. and Mabel K. (Krause) Miller and was an Army veteran of World War II. A 1937 graduate of Allentown High School, he graduated from Muhlenberg College in 1941 and then received his Master's Degree in Education from Lehigh University in 1951 and Master's Degree in German from Middlebury College, VT, in 1969. Prior to retiring in 1982, Richard was a German professor at Whitehall and Allentown high schools and Kutztown University. He was still teaching at 94 years old at the Institute for Learning in Retirement at Cedar Crest College. A member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli, he was an adult Bible teacher for 20 years. He was an active board member of the Grundsow Lodge Number One on the Lehigh, (Grundsow Lodge Nummer Ains an da Lechaa). Survivors: daughter, Barbara A. Ashley, Allentown; grandson, Andre R. Ashley. He was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Lou, brother, Lawrence W., and sister, Lillian M. Bond.Services: 10:30 AM Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Call 9:30 AM until service time. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Inc. 2289 Avenue A, Bethlehem 18017. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary