Richard K. Sheppard
1945 - 2020
Richard Kent Sheppard, 75, of Lopatcong Township, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, NJ.

Richard was born in Somerville, NJ on June 12, 1945 to the late William and Dorothy Polhemus Sheppard

Over the years, Richard worked in shipping and receiving with companies, such as, RCA, Ortho Diagnostics and Walgreens. He was a graduate of Somerville High School and proudly served is country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Richard enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.

Richard was a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church in Harmony Township, NJ. He was also a member of the North-South Skirmish Association, which utilizes Civil War firearms and participants dress in period clothing.

Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Robb Sheppard; sons, Kent Sheppard and Jeremy Sheppard; daughter, Amanda Sheppard; grandchildren, Justin, Jesse, Jordan and Jaclyn; and brother, Robert Sheppard. Richard was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Connett.

A Visitation for Family and Friends of Richard will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at the Rupell Funeral Home, LLC; 465 Memorial Parkway; Phillipsburg, NJ 08865. Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be in Northampton Memorial Shrine; Palmer Township, PA.

Memorials may be made in Richard's name to Phillipsburg Area Meals on Wheels; 525 Fisher Ave; Phillipsburg, NJ 08865. Online condolences may be submitted at www.rupellfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rupell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rupell Funeral Home
465 Memorial Pkwy
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
(908) 859-4471
