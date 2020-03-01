|
Dr. Richard K. Snyder, 87, of Allentown, a dedicated family physician, volunteer fire surgeon and a prominent member of the South Allentown community where he spent most of his life, died of natural causes Friday, February 28, 2020 at Luther Crest. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey R. Snyder, who died two days earlier. They lovingly supported each other throughout life, including during Audrey's final years with Alzheimer's. Married for 67 years and together for 70, the Snyders were inseparable in life and are together in death.
He is the son of the late Richard C. Snyder and Helen Furler Snyder. Dr. Snyder attended Muhlenberg College and then went on to earn his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1956.
Dr. Snyder committed his life to medicine and public service. He spent 42 years in medicine, first as a family doctor who ran a practice from his Wyoming Street home and then as medical director at the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital. After serving as medical director and director of medical education for 13 years, he became the hospital's vice president of medical affairs. He returned to family practice and worked with his son-in-law, Dr. Robert Matta, who continued the practice after Dr. Snyder retired. His legacy of public service continues through the work of his children, grandchildren, and other family members.
Dr. Snyder devoted much of his time to the Allentown Fire Department. His father was a firefighter, and Dr. Snyder came to realize the importance of having medical care onsite after he rescued a man at a fire scene more than 50 years ago. That man later went on to become Allentown's first fire chief. Dr. Snyder was a forerunner to modern emergency medical services at fire scenes. Before the existence of paramedics, Dr. Snyder provided on-scene medical care by responding to every two- and three-alarm call. He also trained firefighters in CPR and other lifesaving techniques. In 1998, he was named Allentown's first honorary fire commissioner. He had previously received the fire department's Humanitarian Award and Civilian Citation for work during an explosion in which two firefighters died.
In response to receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 2017 Lehigh Valley Business Healthcare Heroes awards, Dr. Snyder said, "The gift I received of spending most of my life being a healer is not my gift. It is a gift given to me by God. I must never forget that."
The Snyders were former members of St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Allentown and became active members of Jordan United Church of Christ in Allentown, where services will be held. Throughout their long marriage, Dr. Snyder and his wife grew spiritually and embraced Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, sharing their faith by organizing religious retreats and participating in the Cursillo Movement.
Dr. Snyder was a long-time basketball fan and relished watching the William Allen High School basketball team. He traveled to Philadelphia to become certified as a mentor facilitator to establish a mentoring program for members of the team-a program that continues today.
Dr. Snyder will be remembered as a humanitarian who served his patients and his community, and as a devoted family man who cherished his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors: Children, Doug Snyder (Liz) of Bethlehem, Scott Snyder of Wayne and his daughters Megan and Tara, and their children Ryan, Jaden, Thomas, Zackary, and Ava, and Susan Matta (Rob) of Allentown; and grandchildren, Katie, Becca, and Libby Matta.
Service information: The Snyders will be memorialized in a joint service 11:00 AM, Friday, March 6, Jordan UCC, 1837 Church Rd, Allentown, with the Rev. Dr. David C. Smith officiating. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 4:00 to 7:30 PM and Friday, 9:30 to 10:45 AM, both in the Church. Interment, Fairview Cemetery in Allentown. Offer online condolences at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. [Note that previously scheduled services for Audrey have been cancelled.]
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice or Jordan UCC, all c/o Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020