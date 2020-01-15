|
We would like to thank all the wonderful people who attended his visitation, Mass and burial, for their love and respect shown to Rick by their attendance. Also for the love and support they gave to his daughters, mother and family. We also want to thank all who sent flowers, cards of sympathy, Mass cards, and baked. He was a great cook and always had a wonderful vegetable and flower garden. Rick was a wonderful son, husband, father, and friend to all. God Bless all of you.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020