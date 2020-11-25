1/1
Richard L. Brobst
Richard L. Brobst, 81, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Patten) Brobst. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Clarence F. and Jean E. (Biller) Brobst. Richard was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1957. He was a State Certified Machinist and worked for F.L. Smidth CC, formerly Fuller Co. and Traylor Engineering for 47 years and then worked as a consultant for 2 years. He ran Gear Cutter Manufacturing, which manufactured some of the largest gears in the world. Mr. Brobst was a member, past president and vice-president of Local #3048 USW of A for 45 years. He also served as president of Traylor Employee Federal Credit Union for 40 years. Richard was a member of Grace UCC, Allentown. Richard was a wonderful father, the best PopPop and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors: Daughters: Deborah A. Kunkle and her husband Chris, Colleen R. Schenkenberger and her husband Alan, all of Breinigsville; Grandchildren: Matthew and his wife Renee, Jill and her husband Mike, Shelbie, Molly, Eric; Great-grandchildren: Carter, Lily, Claire, Duncan; Brothers: Thomas and his wife Carol, Barry and his wife Laraine.

Services: Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati OH 45229 or Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA 19104.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Condolences to your family Debbie and Colleen
Sharon Shiner (Duld)
Neighbor
