Richard L. Confer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Confer, 66, of Alburtis, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2020, surrounded by his family and his beloved dog after a short battle with cancer. He was the husband of Eileen K. (Laudenslager) Confer and celebrated 47 years of marriage on April 14. Born in Alburtis, he was the son of the late Warren H. and Miriam G. (Haas) Confer. Richard was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of '71. He retired from East Penn Manufacturing Company in 2019 after 27 years and was previously employed by Caloric Corporation. He was a lover of the outdoors, watching the wildlife, and spending time by the campfire at his camper. He was an animal lover and lifetime fan of the Phillies. He is survived by his loving wife and daughters, Teresa and Ann, and his dog, Bailey. He is survived by his siblings Eugene, Donald, Ronald, Carl, David, Mary, Marian, Dorothy, and Susy, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Warren, William, Robert, Lloyd, Maggie, Janet, and Shirley. He is now reunited with his beloved dogs, Zena, Zoe, and sweet baby girl Gracie. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Eileen our prayers are with you and your family in your time of sorrow. Rich was a great friend to all of us. May God bless you and keep you safe now and always. Try and take comfort in knowing he will have no more pain he can now camp and watch all the birds in the sky every day. He will never be far away he will always live in the hearts of those that loved him. Praying for you all.
Bonny Kressley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved