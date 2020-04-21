Richard L. Confer, 66, of Alburtis, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2020, surrounded by his family and his beloved dog after a short battle with cancer. He was the husband of Eileen K. (Laudenslager) Confer and celebrated 47 years of marriage on April 14. Born in Alburtis, he was the son of the late Warren H. and Miriam G. (Haas) Confer. Richard was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of '71. He retired from East Penn Manufacturing Company in 2019 after 27 years and was previously employed by Caloric Corporation. He was a lover of the outdoors, watching the wildlife, and spending time by the campfire at his camper. He was an animal lover and lifetime fan of the Phillies. He is survived by his loving wife and daughters, Teresa and Ann, and his dog, Bailey. He is survived by his siblings Eugene, Donald, Ronald, Carl, David, Mary, Marian, Dorothy, and Susy, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Warren, William, Robert, Lloyd, Maggie, Janet, and Shirley. He is now reunited with his beloved dogs, Zena, Zoe, and sweet baby girl Gracie. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.