Eileen our prayers are with you and your family in your time of sorrow. Rich was a great friend to all of us. May God bless you and keep you safe now and always. Try and take comfort in knowing he will have no more pain he can now camp and watch all the birds in the sky every day. He will never be far away he will always live in the hearts of those that loved him. Praying for you all.

Bonny Kressley

Friend