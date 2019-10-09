|
Richard L. Craig, Sr., 80, of Weissport, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Weatherwood Healthcare & Rehab. Center, Weatherly, Carbon County. He was the husband of Ruby G. (Christman) Craig. Born in Charleston, Coles County, IL, March 14, 1939, Richard was the son of the late James L. and Mary L. (Johnson) Craig.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ruby; children, Richard L. Craig, Jr., Calvin Craig, Pamela Craig, Paul Craig; step son, Brian Christman.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019