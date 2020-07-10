Richard L. Croissette, Sr., 91, of Green Lane, died July 8, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Betty E. (Angstadt) Croissette. They were married 66 years last February. Born in Argus, PA he was the son of the late Walter & Jane (Hanes) Croissette. Before retiring he was employed by A. B. Weller of Salfordville for 68 years. He enjoyed hunting, going to the mountains, and doing outside chores but most important in his life was his family and extended family. He was a member of St. John's Ridge Valley where he was a volunteer for many services and activities. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Rick, and a brother Claude. He was predeceased by 10 siblings. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. COVID 19 Guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns Ridge Valley 910 Allentown Rd. Sellersville, Pa 18960.