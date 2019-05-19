Richard L. Curry, 80, of Manchester, husband of the late Dorothy (Nehilla) Curry passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Touchpoints of Manchester. He was born on October 15, 1938 in Bethlehem, PA. son of the late Lawrence J. and Anne (Resetco) Curry. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force proudly serving his country from 1956-1960. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an airplane mechanic for over 40 years with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He is survived by his two children; James Curry and his wife Elena of New Britain and Laura Olinatz of East Hartford and his brother Francis Curry of Bath, PA. In addition to his wife and parents Richard was predeceased by his sister Carol Ann Bucci. Private burial with military honors will be in East Cemetery, Manchester at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Touchpoints of Manchester for caring for Richard over the past year. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary