Richard Leo De Long 58 of Allentown PA passed away on December 20, 2019
Son of Leo H De Long Jr, Nancy De Long and second Mom Wanda
He attended Emmaus schools and was self employed in construction.
He survived by his companion Eileen.
Two children, son Jeremy and daughter Jamie.
Sisters, Patty, Sharon and Brenda
Brothers, William, Leo and Scott
Richard was predeceased by his Father, Mother and sister Diane
Rick will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019