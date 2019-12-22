Home

Richard Leo De Long 58 of Allentown PA passed away on December 20, 2019

Son of Leo H De Long Jr, Nancy De Long and second Mom Wanda

He attended Emmaus schools and was self employed in construction.

He survived by his companion Eileen.

Two children, son Jeremy and daughter Jamie.

Sisters, Patty, Sharon and Brenda

Brothers, William, Leo and Scott

Richard was predeceased by his Father, Mother and sister Diane

Rick will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019
