Richard L. DeSantis, 75, of Steel City, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Geraldine (Strain) DeSantis with whom he shared over 54 years of loving marriage. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Harry and Irene (Choma) DeSantis. Richie worked as a Machine Tender for Tarkett Floor Covering for 35 years and most recently for Lehigh Valley Forge for the past 10 years. He was a member of the Jefferson Democratic Club, and was an avid dart player, often winning the #1 player annually. Richie was a Penn State sports fan, and was an amazing athlete. He was a graduate of Steamboat Springs High School in Colorado, where he was a state champion in wrestling and later attended Mesa College on a wrestling scholarship. He also excelled in golf, and softball.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Geri, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Denise D. Treadwell and her husband (Linc) of Hanover Twp. and Dawn I. Brunell and her husband Jim of Upper Macungie Twp., and his loving grandchildren Taylor. Colby, Ally and Mackenzie.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Richie's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.