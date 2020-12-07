Richard L. Gilbert, Sr., 72, of Allentown, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in St. Luke's University Health Network. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles A. and Julia M. (Favotto) Gilbert and was a licensed master plumber. A very religious man, Richard was well-loved by everyone and had the ability to fix anything that any friend, neighbor or child brought to him.
Survivors: daughter, Julia Terrell and husband, Scott, NJ; son, Richard, Jr. and wife, Nicole, Emmaus; grandchildren, Phoenix Neas, Madison Gilbert, Marissa Terrell; brother, Ronald and wife, Linda, Allentown; sister, Diane Arlen and husband, Daniel, Charlotte NC; nieces; nephews.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com
)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to The Sturge-Weber Foundation, Suite 125, 12345 Jones Rd., Houston TX 77070.