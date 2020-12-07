1/1
Richard L. Gilbert Sr.
Richard L. Gilbert, Sr., 72, of Allentown, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in St. Luke's University Health Network. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles A. and Julia M. (Favotto) Gilbert and was a licensed master plumber. A very religious man, Richard was well-loved by everyone and had the ability to fix anything that any friend, neighbor or child brought to him.

Survivors: daughter, Julia Terrell and husband, Scott, NJ; son, Richard, Jr. and wife, Nicole, Emmaus; grandchildren, Phoenix Neas, Madison Gilbert, Marissa Terrell; brother, Ronald and wife, Linda, Allentown; sister, Diane Arlen and husband, Daniel, Charlotte NC; nieces; nephews.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to The Sturge-Weber Foundation, Suite 125, 12345 Jones Rd., Houston TX 77070.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Richard loved his family. My fondest memories are of the family gatherings at everyone's houses. Those gatherings made him the happiest. Love to you all.
Jane Cummings
Significant Other
