Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grammes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Grammes


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Grammes Obituary
Richard L. Grammes, 88, of Coplay, went home to join the love of his life, Norma J. (Bieber) Grammes on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born in Trexlertown, May 6, 1931, Richard was the son of the late Mary C. (Braim) Kressler. He faithfully and honorably served his country during the Korean War as U.S. Navy Airman. He served aboard the U.S.S. Valley Forge and the U.S.S. Intrepid as a F4U Corsair Chief Mechanic. He also served at GITMO, Cuba, flying on a Douglas JD-1 Invader. He and his wife co-owned Norma J Restaurant in Orefield since 1967, which their family continues to operate. Richard was a member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield. He will be forever be remembered as a dedicated husband, loving father and loyal friend to everyone who knew him. Pop enjoyed offering his advice to anyone even when he wasn't asked.

Survivors: Children, Michael R. Grammes and his wife, Kelly-Anne of Deal Island, MD, Jamie L. Grammes and Douglas P. Grammes both of Orefield; grandchildren, Matthew M. Grammes and his wife, Alexis, Kimberly A. Clare and her husband, Dan; Samuel R, Grammes; great grandchildren, Lily and Danny.

Service: A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church Cemetery, Allentown. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now