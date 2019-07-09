Richard L. Grammes, 88, of Coplay, went home to join the love of his life, Norma J. (Bieber) Grammes on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born in Trexlertown, May 6, 1931, Richard was the son of the late Mary C. (Braim) Kressler. He faithfully and honorably served his country during the Korean War as U.S. Navy Airman. He served aboard the U.S.S. Valley Forge and the U.S.S. Intrepid as a F4U Corsair Chief Mechanic. He also served at GITMO, Cuba, flying on a Douglas JD-1 Invader. He and his wife co-owned Norma J Restaurant in Orefield since 1967, which their family continues to operate. Richard was a member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield. He will be forever be remembered as a dedicated husband, loving father and loyal friend to everyone who knew him. Pop enjoyed offering his advice to anyone even when he wasn't asked.



Survivors: Children, Michael R. Grammes and his wife, Kelly-Anne of Deal Island, MD, Jamie L. Grammes and Douglas P. Grammes both of Orefield; grandchildren, Matthew M. Grammes and his wife, Alexis, Kimberly A. Clare and her husband, Dan; Samuel R, Grammes; great grandchildren, Lily and Danny.



Service: A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church Cemetery, Allentown. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019