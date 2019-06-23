Richard L. Hoffert, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Patricia J. (Hoey) Hoffert, they just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 6th. Born February 24, 1941 in Bethlehem, the son of the late Harvey and Hazel Hoffert. He was a graduate of Liberty High School and Bethlehem Vo-Tech, class of 1959. Richard retired from the Bethlehem Steel, Central Tool Treatment in February 1996. Following his retirement he worked for Apex Dental Lab for 22 years. A veteran of the US Navy, he served our country from 1960 to 1962 on the USS Dewey during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He went on to serve in the Naval reserves for an additional 4 years. He was a member of The Light of Christ Lutheran Church. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman and bowled for 50 plus years in various leagues. He was a member of the American Legion Post 397 of Hellertown and a lifetime member of the Steel City Gun Club. He was a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Liberty Hurricanes. His favorite pastime was spending time with family and supporting his grandchildren in all of their activities "and his cow bell will forever ring."



SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Pat, he is survived by three children, son, Mark R. Hoffert and his wife Angela, and daughters, Sherry L. wife of Brian Dancsecs, and Tracy L. wife of Kevin Groller all of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Veronica Groller of Seattle, Jared and Jayden Dancsecs and Brandon Hoffert all of Bethlehem; a sister, Susan, wife of Samuel Repnyek of Hellertown; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and also on Tuesday Morning from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Mausoleum with Military Honors. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Cancer Center or St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.