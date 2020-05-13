Richard Lee Kantor, 88, passed away May 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Nothstein) Kantor. Born in Hellertown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Edith (Koch) Kantor. Richard received a BA in History from Moravian College, and an MA in History from Lehigh University. He taught history for 35 years at the Saucon Valley Junior High School (now Middle School), where he was a member of the Schoolmen's Club. For many years, he and fellow teacher, Ed Zamiskie were regulars in the ticket booth at Saucon Valley High School sporting events. He was active in both the Hellertown and Lower Saucon Historical Societies. He often lectured on local history and included it in his school curriculum. During the borough's centennial celebration in 1972, he authored a booklet about Hellertown. Dick was an avid fisherman and a member of the Delaware River Shad Fishing Association. He was a circus model builder for many years and displayed at Castle Gardens in Dorney Park among other local venues. He was an avid Yankee's fan. Dick was a member of Lower Saucon UCC, Hellertown. Surviving with his wife, are daughters: Cindy, wife of Michael Morley, of Williams Township; and Susan, wife of Paul Pugliese, of Wyndmoor; and a grandson, Nic Pugliese; a sister-in-law: Mary Jo, widow of David Kantor, of Chantilly, Virginia; a nephew, Joseph and his wife, Grier and their children, George and Alice; as well as nieces and nephews in Minnesota; and his beloved cat, Sylvia. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Avenue, Hellertown, PA 18055. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.