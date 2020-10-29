Richard L. Kemmerer, Sr., 61, of Bethlehem Township, formerly of Steel City, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Patricia A. (Honeywell) Kemmerer. Richard was born in Bethlehem on April 10, 1959 to the late Roy and Janet (Newhart) Kemmerer. He worked as a roofer for the Local #30 Roofers Union – Philadelphia. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love for his children and grandchildren was never ending.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 41 years, sons: Andrew Kemmerer (Jennifer) of Bethlehem, Richard Kemmerer, Jr. (Julie) of Northampton and Nicholas Honeywell, Sr. of Bethlehem, Twp.; siblings: Doreen Shosh (David) of Steel City and Guy Kemmerer of Lower Saucon Twp.; grandchildren: Misty, Roy, Faith and Nicholas, Jr.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Center for Animal Health and Welfare - 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, 18042.