|
|
Richard L. Miltenberger, 78, of Allentown, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. He was the devoted husband of Waltraut (Keding) Miltenberger. The couple celebrated 57 years of marriage on October 20th. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late James and Florence (Bartholomew) Miltenberger. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Allentown and was a member of the former St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Allentown. Richard was a pressman for the Morning Call for 41 years, retiring in 1999. Family was always Richard's first priority. Being Pop-Pop to Danielle and Lindsay and attending all of their activities brought him great joy. He never missed a single event. He later warmly welcomed Courtney and Nick to the family. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors: Wife; Children, Allen R. Miltenberger and his wife Janet of Center Valley, and Lisa A. Dortic and her husband Daniel of Hellertown; Grandchildren, Danielle and Lindsay Dortic, Nicholas Galante and Courtney Lloyd and her husband Charles; brother, Marvin Miltenberger and his wife Nancy; and sister-in-law, Madonna Miltenberger. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Miltenberger.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Allentown.
Contributions: May be made to Meals on Wheels, 4324 Dorney Park Road, #1, Allentown, PA 18104 or to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019